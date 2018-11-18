Ending the weekend with light rain and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is another dry and overcast morning in the Indianapolis area with light snow showers in northern Indiana! Some snow is sticking to the ground within Kosciusko, St. Joe and Elkhart counties. Totals are light and generally below an inch at 8 AM. The precipitation will turn into a wintry mix in the northern half of the state through the morning, then turn over to light rain this afternoon.

Skies will stay cloudy through the afternoon and there is going to be a chance for a few spotty showers during the Colts game. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s this afternoon with a high near 42° in Indianapolis. Today is going to the twelfth consecutive day below average.

Another wave of steady rainfall will arrive overnight and mainly impact the southern half of the state. Light snow may mix in with the rain early Monday morning and could create slick surfaces for the morning commute. Little to no accumulation is expected

The light showers will move out late in the morning and skies will become mostly cloudy Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a dry stretch for central Indiana! Next chance for rain arrives next Saturday. Temperatures will gradually rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week!