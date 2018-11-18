IN Focus: Sen. Young discusses political dynamic in DC, influential new role

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, to discuss a number of issues in the news, including the post-midterm political climate in Washington, and his influential new role as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Sen. Young was selected to chair the NRSC last week, heading up GOP efforts to keep their Senate majority in 2020.

“I’m grateful that my colleagues have elected me to serve as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the organization charged with supporting Republican Senators and Senate candidates nationwide," said Young in a written statement. "I look forward to bringing Indiana’s voice to the leadership table as we work to strengthen and protect our Majority and continue building on the Republican-led accomplishments of the last two years.”

In the video above, Young is also asked about the latest news on the Mueller probe, with President Trump acknowledging he is working on written responses to questions from the special counsel, as some in Congress continue to push for legislation protecting Mueller in the wake of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' firing.

"I think Robert Mueller needs to be able to carry out his investigation without interruption, he also needs to wrap it up as quickly as possible, so the American people don't have this thing drag on forever,” said Young. “I don't think the legislation is necessary but I'm open to principled debate and that sort of debate will continue.”