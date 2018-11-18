× Indy Unsolved: Mother holds balloon release for son’s 20th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cathy Mann said she has suffered a heart attack and a stroke and regular panic attacks since her son’s frozen and brutalized body was found shot to death in an abandon condominium near 42nd Street and Post Rd.

She still insists she’s in a better place since his murder.

“Reality has actually set in that Trevon’s gone and not coming back,” she said. “A lot of people were sickened by it. They didn’t realize that Trevon endured what he endured and doing our own investigation through social media alone we have a pretty good idea of what happened, when it happened, where it happened, how it happened and who all were involved.”

Mann was surrounded by friends and families who came together to celebrate what would have been Trevon’s 20th birthday and release balloons into the air.

Trevon was first reported missing on Jan. 14, the morning after the night before when he stepped outside the apartment he shared with his girlfriend and newborn son to smoke weed with a friend.

“At one point in time my son, he did run the streets, but when he knew he was becoming a father, he let everything go and got a job and was getting his stuff together,” said Mann.

Trevon’s mother thinks it was her son’s past that caught up with him that night in a targeted killing.

Mann had been involved in shootings and beefs while in high school, was present when a friend was shot to death during a home invasion robbery the summer before and took to social media to mock another man’s death.

Cathy Mann first contacted FOX59 the weekend of her son’s disappearance, reporting that she had received threatening text messages telling her Trevon was already dead and also a photograph of the teenager’s gun to confirm he was in the custody of his kidnappers.

“If you want to see your son alive again you better come up with $500,” Cathy Mann said an early anonymous phone caller told her.

“#WE DON’T HONOR RATS” was another message the texters sent, telling Trevon’s family that he was, “SNOW DEAD. ITS COLD OUTSIDE (TREVON) PROLLY BLUE…CLOSED CASKET FOR SURE.”

In those days between Trevon’s disappearance the discovery of his body, Cathy Mann worked her sources and social media to develop the names of her son’s killers and where the torture and murder were carried out.

“I’ve seen a few of them get locked up, seen ‘em on TV for other crimes not related to Trevon’s murder. I’ve seen some of them just walking the streets free on social media like its nothing,” said Mann adding that she spends her days, “talking to the detective, giving her information that I have, information that has been given to me, looking over social media, being able to go into public records to find who’s incarcerated, who’s not incarcerated.”

As family and supporters lofted balloons into the air and sang “Happy Birthday” to Mann, the slain teen’s father said he understands the reluctance of the community to come forward with clues to solve his son’s killing.

“You know it ain’t always about snitchin’ this and that,” said Ramirez Hayes. “But if it happened to your family, you’d want somebody to tell something if it happened to yours, so the best thing to do is speak up.

“I used to be in the streets so I understand, you know what I’m sayin’, but at the same time, some where some way you gotta change what’s wrong.”

Mann has given the names of several suspects to IMPD detectives.

If you have information that could solve the murder of Trevon Mann, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Your clue could be worth a $1,000 reward.