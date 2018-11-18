Man dead after early Sunday morning shooting on near northeast side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Police say a man is dead after being shot early Sunday morning on the city's near northeast side.

Officials confirm a person was shot at a home on the 2700 block of Sangster Avenue, near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived near 3:20 a.m. to find an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound laying in the front yard. Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis EMS who responded to the scene pronounced him deceased.

Detectives are questioning several people to find out what led to the shooting. They believe it was an isolated incident.

A public information officer with IMPD said the murder count is now at 138 for the year including this one.

An investigation is ongoing.