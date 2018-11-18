No time to cook a Thanksgiving meal? Ruth’s Chris Steak House has you covered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Don't want to deal with the dishes or the mess of a homemade Thanksgiving meal? No worries, Ruth's Chris Steak House has all the turkey and trimmings you can ask for. Just bring an appetite.

This Thanksgiving, celebrate by sharing delicious food with your loved ones at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Regular dinner menu and a traditional three-course Thanksgiving meal will be served at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Northside at Ironworks (86th Street & N. Keystone Avenue) and Ruth’s Chris Steak House downtown (45 S. Illinois Street) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Price is $39.95 per person and $12.95 for children 12 years old and younger.

Ruth’s three-course Thanksgiving meal starts with the choice of Ruth’s butternut squash bisque or a mixed green salad. The main course includes a delectable oven roasted turkey breast complemented with rich giblet gravy, accompanied by mashed potatoes with a hint of garlic, green beans, sausage and herb stuffing and Ruth’s cranberry relish. Dessert includes the choice of Ruth’s scrumptious pumpkin cheesecake or a carrot cake cupcake. All groups dining will receive a pie from Indy’s own Taylor’s Bakery to take home.

Ruth’s Chris will also be offering holiday sides-to-go and dessert-to-go for Thanksgiving. Spend less time in the kitchen by pre-ordering sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach, green beans or mashed potatoes to take home. Each dish serves 10-12 people for $29.95. Carrot cake to-go is also available, serving 12-15 people for $89.95.

To make your Thanksgiving reservations, contact Ruth’s Chris Steak House Northside at 317-844-1155 or Ruth’s Chris downtown at 317-633-1313 ruthschrisindy.com