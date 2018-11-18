× Rain and snow could impact the Monday morning commute

That makes 12! With yet another day below average, we are up to 12 straight days where temperatures have stayed on the cool side. November 2018 is now the 12th coldest on record, to-date. We could easily see that rise a few more places before the month is out.

We’ll even start off with a bit of a wintry feel Monday morning. Rain moving in from the south will track north through the overnight hours and many of us could see rain or snow showers by the time you’re headed out the door in the morning. Our southern counties will just see rain, however, areas near and little north of the I-70 corridor could see some light snow showers too.

Temperatures will be mainly above freezing, which will help from any accumulation to build. However, drivers should still use caution with the potential for any slick spots on the roads, especially around bridges and overpasses.

We’ll dry out into the afternoon and temperatures top out in the low 40’s. Looking at yet another day below average.

We do have a few warmer days coming this week but they will be fleeting. The 8-14 day suggesting we’ll see below average temperatures for the last few days of November and the first couple of December.

So enjoy the holiday “warm-up” while you can. Sunshine and temperatures climbing to right around 50 degrees on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving will provide for excellent travel conditions on that busy day.