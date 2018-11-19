3 critical after major I-465 accident on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of southbound I-465 are closed on the west side due to an accident involving two semi trucks, a box truck and a pickup truck.

At around 8:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to southbound I-465 near Rockville Rd. on the report of a multiple vehicle accident.

Three people have been hospitalized in critical condition and one was sent with minor injuries.

A semi-truck driver was trapped inside his cab after it reportedly became disconnected from the truck. It took authorities around 15 minutes to rescue him from the cab. IFD said he was one of the patients transported in critical condition.

A small spill has also been reported involving oil was reported. IFD says it will take hours for the interstate to be cleaned up due to the debris.

All lanes remain blocked at Rockville Road.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.