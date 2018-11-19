Elevator in Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors before passengers saved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were rescued after an elevator suddenly stopped for several hours in the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the group was leaving the Signature Room restaurant on the 95th floor when two cables broke, causing the elevator to stall near the 11th floor of Chicago’s fourth-tallest building.

Fire officials said the elevator was in a "blind shaft", which means there were no door openings. The Chicago Tribune reported the elevator had fallen 84 floors during its drop.

About 3 a.m., firefighters broke through a brick wall in the parking garage to access the elevator and rescue the group, which included a pregnant woman. No one was injured or needed medical treatment.