× Cold November continues with renewed snow chance overnight; Warm up on track for Thanksgiving

WINTER PATTERN CONTINUES Snow cover Monday morning was measured at 26.5% of the continental U.S. That ranks second most for this date since these records began 15 years ago. Only 2014 was greater at 38.4%.

Have you noticed, we’ve turned cold. Is is a stunning reversal considering that by early October we were experiencing the warmest autumn on record with nearly 75% of the days ABOVE normal.

That ended on October the 11th – and since that date it is has been one of the coldest stretches for the calendar dates.

The cold NOVEMBRRR rolls along and today marked the 13th straight day below normal.

Snow showers accompany a minor system that rides the jet stream into the state later tonight. Snow showers could whiten roof tops, grassy areas and cars but roads will only be wet.