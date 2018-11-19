Colts give away Thanksgiving meals during ‘Community Monday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indianapolis Colts spent their only day off by giving back during "Colts Community Mondays."

The team spread out to three different locations in the city to make special Thanksgiving deliveries to local families. It's part of the job description many Colts players look forward to.

"I always enjoy these type of opportunities to come out and do somewhat of a good deed. Spend some time with some young kids and see if can make their day a little better," Colts safety Mike Mitchell said.

At Edna Martin Christian Center the first year Colt along with other teammates partnered up with a group of young men who look up to them, recent state champs, the City Colts youth football team.

"A kid just needs to know that you care. That they matter," Mitchell said.

They saw some of their favorite players on the screen and now they're in the neighborhood tossing a football with them.

"You never know what that can do for a kid. A kid that could be right on the edge. One little bit of positivity it could be that moment that shifts him and gets him going in the right direction and you get a totally different outcome," Mitchell said.

And at another location quarterback, Jacoby Brissett and his guys loaded up car after car with turkeys and all the fixings. Showing what it means to overcome and help others do the same.

"It means everything. I remember being one of these families you know fighting to get a meal for thanksgiving and get in a position to be able to give back. You know when we play that's what we strive for," Brissett said.

And as families went home knowing they had everything they need to have a great thanksgiving meal, there was no shortage of gratitude.

"I'm actually grateful. Grateful that we have an organization like the Edna Martin Christian Center to be able to reach out to these kind of people and to see a need and be able to fill it with people who are obviously going to make others smile," community member Briana Golder said.

The families were pre-selected. US foods and Meijer chipped in along with the players paying out of pocket to help local families.