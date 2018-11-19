× Colts’ Ryan Kelly ‘could miss a little time’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the NFL’s most efficient offensive lines might be without its stabilizing hub for at least one game.

Center Ryan Kelly might miss Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins – and perhaps more – after suffering a knee injury in last Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Not ready to put week-to-week status on it,’’ Frank Reich said Monday. “He could miss a little time.

“We’re going to take a few days to monitor and access it a little bit further before we give it any status. But he could miss a little time.’’

Evan Boehm, who was signed off the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad Oct. 8, would step in for Kelly.

Kelly was injured on the second play of the fourth quarter against Tennessee. After Marlon Mack’s 4-yard run, Kelly remained on the turf for a few minutes before walking to the sideline. The team’s 2016 first-round draft pick eventually was taken to the locker room.

It’s hard to overstate Kelly’s value to the Colts’ offensive line. He makes the pre-snap protection and blitz pick-up calls in conjunction with quarterback Andrew Luck, and the results have been impressive.

The Colts didn’t allow a sack against the Titans for a fifth straight game. That’s a team record and tied for the third-longest streak in the NFL since 1982. Luck has attempted a personal-best 214 passes without being sacked.

Beyond the sack numbers, the Titans were credited with zero quarterback hits. That’s a rarity, especially considering the Tennessee defense entered the game with 23 sacks.

“Any time you can get no hits against a defense like that, that’s impressive to me,’’ Reich said. “That’s just good play, good quarterback play, good offensive line.’’

Kelly, he added, has been “playing at a super-high level.’’

Last month, position coach Dave DeGuglielmo described Kelly as “the most complete center I’ve ever coached.

“I have no doubt he is the best center in the National Football League. He’s the most complete guy. Turn the tape on, fine me one better. Strength, athletic ability, intelligence, quickness.’’

Boehm handled the fourth-quarter snapping chores against the Titans, and brings experience to the lineup. He was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who appeared in 31 games with nine starts. He started eight games last season at right guard.

At Missouri, Boehm set a school record with 52 consecutive starts, and the final 40 were at center. There was a possibility he would step in for Kelly when the Colts visited the New York Jets Oct. 14. Kelly missed two days of practice leading up to the game with a calf injury.

“It’s been a little bit since I’ve done it in a true game,’’ Boehm said at the time. “Should be like riding a bike. You get used to it and remember everything you need to do and we’ll be good.’’

Reich indicated any changes in Kelly’s absence would be slight.

“We’ll just keep rollin’,’’ he said. “We feel like Evan’s ready. Obviously Ryan is playing at a super-high level, so I’m not going to suggest there wouldn’t be any changes, but they’d be minimal.

“Really it just comes down to systematically him plugging in and being able to take control and show the handle of the protections and making the calls in the run game and the protections. We have confidence he can do that.’’

Normally, Joe Haeg would be the first option to replace Kelly. He remains on the injured reserve list but has been designated to return and began practicing last week. Haeg is not eligible to return until the Dec. 2 game at Jacksonville.

Hunt update

The outlook for Margus Hunt was more positive. The veteran defensive end was forced out of Sunday’s game with a knee injury.

“Not 100 percent sure,’’ Reich said, “but we feel a little bit more optimistic about him. We’ll wait and see how he responds in the next couple of days.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.