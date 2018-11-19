× DNR searching for black bear in southern Indiana after possible sighting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – A possible black bear sighting is under investigation in southern Indiana.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a driver spotted the bear after a crash involving “a large animal” on Interstate 64 near mile marker 121 around 8 p.m. Sunday near New Albany.

Accounts from the driver and at least one other witness led to conservation officers to search the area for the bear. However, dark conditions and rugged terrain limited the scope and effectiveness of the search. Officers will check the area Monday for other possible indications of the bear.

In 2015, officials with the Department of Natural Resources reported the first confirmed sighting of a black bear in Indiana in 144 years. The bear had crossed into the Hoosier State from Michigan.

In July 2016, DNR confirmed the presence of a black bear in Harrison, Washington and Clark counties.

DNR has the following information about black bears on its website: