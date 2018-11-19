× Indianapolis City-County Council passes finance package for Community Justice Campus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council approved a finance package Monday night for a $575 million Community Justice Campus.

With bipartisan support, the council approved execution of leases with the Indianapolis-Marion County Building Authority for creation of a new jail, courthouse, and Assessment & Intervention Center on the grounds of the former Citizens Energy coke site in the Twin Aire neighborhood. The center will focus on intervention, giving people access to mental health and social services so they won’t have to resort to crime.

The passing of Proposal 367 also authorizes the Building Authority to sell bonds to finance the multi-million dollar project.

The Council has supported prior efforts to construct a new jail in Marion County, but those plans were shelved. Council President Vop Osili says this time is different because it’s not about a new building, it’s about a new way of doing things.

“Mayor Hogsett and his staff have partnered with the Council to create real criminal justice reform and develop a facilities that balance the health and safety needs of the community with those arrested and incarcerated in Marion County, along with those who work in the criminal justice system. I am grateful for Mayor Hogsett’s leadership on this issue, and to my fellow Councillors for partnering in this work,” said Osili in a press release from Council.

In May, Corporation Counsel Andy Mallon unveiled plans for the privately constructed and owned professional campus which would include leased office space for public defenders, prosecutors, probation officers and other legal service employees.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued this statement regarding the passage of the proposal: