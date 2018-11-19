Noblesville middle school choir, including Ella Whistler, to sing national anthem at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Noblesville West Middle School show choir will sing the national anthem before this Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts game against the Miami Dolphins.

Among the singers will be Ella Whistler, the student wounded when a classmate opened fire at the school last May.

Marnie Cooke with Noblesville Schools says “the kids are really excited and we’re very thankful to the Colts for this once in a lifetime opportunity!”

The school and community are still in the process of healing following the shooting. In an effort to show support, the Colts hosted students, teachers and community members at Colts Training Camp, practices, games and other team events. The entire Colts roster and staff also wore t-shirts supporting the school and community at a May practice.

The Colts game will start at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.