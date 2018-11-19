× OneRepublic headlining concert for Big Ten Football Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the Big Ten Football Championship Game comes to Indianapolis, fans can enjoy a free concert from OneRepublic the night before the big showdown.

The Grammy-nominated band will play at the Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza on Friday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. T-Mobile is sponsoring the event.

Before the OneRepublic concert, T-Mobile will hold a party open to the public with a live band, DJs, interactive games, food and drinks. Two big screens will broadcast the concert to the crowd gathered on Georgia Street.

Those interested in attending the concert at the Pavilion at Pan Am must be 18 or older and register in advance here because seating is limited.

The Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover is set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on FOX59.