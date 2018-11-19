× Pacers rout Jazz 121-94 without Oladipo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One year ago, the Pacers were lost when all-star Victor Oladipo was out of the lineup. This season looks like a different story.

With Oladipo sitting with a sore knee he aggravated in the first quarter against Atlanta Saturday night, the Pacers came out aggressive, and routed Utah 121-94.

A great start that saw Indiana run out to a 20-point lead behind Bojan Bogdanovich, Domantas Sabonis and rookie Aaron Holiday gave the Pacers a cushion they never relinquished.

McMillan’s crew tallied a season high 35 assists playing team basketball, and shut down Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, held to just seven points.

Indiana shot 53 percent from the field and played with an energy they knew they needed with their star nursing a sore knee that saw him miss six games last season.

The Pacers lost all of those games then, and the guys returning from that team knew they had to pick it up. Bogdanovich led the way with 21, Sabonis nearly posted a triple-double with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Toss in 19 points and 9 rebounds from top draft pick Aaron Holiday, who played extremely well against the Hawks over the weekend, and the Pacers cruised to a third straight win, pushing them to 11-6 on the season.

They’ll visit Charlotte Wednesday before an annual black Friday home contest, this season against San Antonio.