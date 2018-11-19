× Reggie Wayne enshrined in Colts Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The winningest Colt of all time got another “W” on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“There was a little wager on if I was gonna shed a tear or not,” Reggie Wayne smiled. “I had to keep it tight.”

Of the many awesome moments, two stand out for Wayne: Seeing his name unveiled alongside Peyton Manning’s as the 15th enshrinee in the Colts Ring of Honor and hearing his name chanted, echoing throughout the stadium once again.

“On the flight down,” he recalled, “I’m saying to myself, ‘This might be the last time I hear a Reggie chant. This may be the last time I do a lot of these things’, so I wanted to enjoy the moment.”

Reggie Wayne was far from alone in Colts’ greats returning to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Many from the 2000s era teams made the trip back to honor their teammate and friend.

“He’s certainly a Hall of Famer in my book,” said Peyton Manning. “I don’t know what else you’re looking for in a wide receiver as far as consistency and dependability. He’s an unselfish guy. We were lucky. We had a bunch of talented, unselfish guys on those teams, and Reggie kind of set the example of that.”

“You always hoped that when you played,” Wayne explained, “you would inspire others, impact others, (but) you never know. To see all those guys come back, it was awesome.”

And if Wayne is right, this reunion won’t be the last.

“This might be a yearly thing,” he chuckled. “All the guys were so special. I know all the hard work everybody put into it, blood sweat and tears.

“There’s a lot of guys that deserve to be up there, and I’m sure eventually, they all will.”