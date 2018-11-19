× Tennessee man who raped 16-month-old boy arrested after nationwide manhunt, police say

SCOTTSBORO, AL – A Tennessee man who raped a 16-month-old boy was arrested after a nationwide manhunt, police say.

Simon Porter, 33, was located and arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama on Sunday.

The man is charged with aggravated rape of a child. Police in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee said doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center alerted them to the crime Tuesday afternoon.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation quickly added Porter to its “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.