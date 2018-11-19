UPDATE: I-465 reopens after 4 people injured in multi-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three people are in critical condition due to an accident on I-465 involving two semi trucks, a U.S. Mail truck, and a pickup truck Monday night.

Authorities were dispatched to southbound I-465 near Rockville Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a multiple vehicle accident.

Three drivers were critically injured, and the fourth driver involved in the crash had minor injuries.

According to Indiana State Police, a Pepsi semi truck was disabled in the center lane of the interstate. A U.S. Mail truck slammed into the back of the semi, trapping the semi-truck driver inside his cab. It took emergency crews around 12 minutes to rescue him from the cab. IFD said he was one of the patients transported in critical condition.

The mail truck then spun into the path of another semi, and a pickup truck crashed into both of those vehicles.

IFD said the two other men who were transported in critical condition were found outside of their vehicles. It is unknown if they were ejected or if they made it out on their own.

A small spill involving oil was also reported. The interstate reopened six hours after the crash.

Three hours after this crash occurred, a driver died in a secondary crash in the backup of the first crash.