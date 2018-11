Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Colts players, cheerleaders and more than 100 volunteers handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need Monday.

About 2,000 meals of turkey, sides and pumpkin pie were handed to families pre-selected by local schools and community centers. In total, volunteers handled 43,000 pounds of food.

Church leaders also picked up meals to give to families that were unable to make it to the event.