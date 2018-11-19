White House fully restores Jim Acosta’s press pass; CNN drops lawsuit

WASHINGTON– The Trump administration will fully restore Jim Acosta’s White House credentials, but has warned the CNN reporter that he must follow a series of rules at future news conferences.

On Twitter, CNN said: “Today the @WhiteHouse fully restored @Acosta’s press pass. As a result, our lawsuit is no longer necessary.”

The White House letter sent to Acosta Monday makes clear his credentials could be threatened again, stressing new rules for press conferences, including limiting each reporter to a single question with follow-ups at the discretion of the president.

The White House revoked Acosta’s pass after a news conference clash with President Donald Trump.

A federal judge issued a temporary order restoring Acosta’s pass last week. The White House quickly sent Acosta a letter threatening to take it away again when that order expired