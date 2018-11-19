Wintry mix to open the week! Drier, better days ahead for the holiday…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A rain and snow mix continues this morning, as temperatures remain just above freezing! Slushy accumulations in the grassy areas and elevated surfaces will be possible, but most will continue to melt at contact. Roads are wet/slushy and will remain this way through the event. This wave of wintry mix will begin to taper down by 8:00am and should be clear of the area by late morning. A lingering rain shower may be around for the afternoon, southeast of Indianapolis. Highs today will only reach around 40° by 4:00pm.

Drier conditions for your Tuesday but the chill remains in place. A few snow showers may be in the mix early across our northern counties, but that should be about it. Brighter skies will begin to return by Wednesday, marking a great travel day across the state. Additional sunshine for Thanksgiving and dry weather to hold!