Authorities looking for runaway believed to be in Indianapolis

BRAZIL, Ind. — Authorities in western Indiana are asking the public’s help to locate a runaway teen believed to be in the Indianapolis area.

Karrigian Saums, 16, was last seen Oct. 29 at the Walmart in Brazil, Indiana. She lives in the 100 block of E. Logan St.

Police believe she is a runaway in the Indianapolis metropolitan area with a white or Hispanic teen named Alex.

She is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Anyone with information pertaining to Saums’ whereabouts is asked to call the Clay County Dispatch Center at 812-446-2535 Ext. 5.