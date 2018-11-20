× Chill remains today; drier, milder air coming in the days ahead!

A mixture of light snow showers, drizzle and flurries beginning to wind down across the state, while colder air begins slipping south! This will make for another chilly, well below average, and rather cloudy day ahead. Any sunshine appears limited and mainly for the second half of the afternoon. Could have a lingering flurry this afternoon too with highs only reaching the upper 30’s!

Big travel day tomorrow and the weather looks great across a large part of the eastern United States. Locally and regionally, dry weather will hold all day with temperatures moving back into the middle 40’s for downtown Indianapolis! The New England area to upstate New York will be contending with steady snow for tomorrow and some wind swept lake-effect snow showers will likely create issues.

Thanksgiving Day remains dry and quiet locally and regionally, along with becoming slightly milder too…rain chances won’t return until Saturday!