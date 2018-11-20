× Chilly but quiet open to the holiday weekend, but it will end warmer and wetter

TWO WEEKS AND COUNTING

The cold streak reaches two straight weeks and no letup just yet. Good Tuesday evening.

Our autumn took a drastic turn in mid-October and since then our average temperature has tanked. By October 10, we had topped out as the warmest fall on record. Since then we’ve dropped all the way down to 62nd place.

The free-fall continues as Tuesday fails to reach 50-degrees and enters the book as the 14th straight day below normal.

WARMER BUT WETTER

A wavier pattern is in the cards so the advertised warmup is still in the works, the tradeoff is rain chances.

A storm-free nation for the big travel day Wednesday and improving weather will continue into Thanksgiving. With the exception of a wind shifting cold front that passes early Wednesday afternoon, very little precipitation is expected nationwide.