× Chilly but quiet open to the holiday weekend, ends warmer and wetter

TWO WEEKS AND COUNTING

The cold streak reaches two straight weeks, and no letup just yet. Good Tuesday evening.

Our autumn took a drastic turn mid-October and since then our average temperature has tanked. By October 10th we had topped out as the warmest fall on record. Since then we’ve dropped all the way down to 62nd place.

The free-fall continues as Tuesday fails to reach 50-degrees and enters the book as the 14th straight day below normal.

WARMER BUT WETTER