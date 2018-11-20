× Committee sends ‘no sit, no lie’ ordinance to full council with ‘do not pass’ recommendation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A City- County Council meeting was met with some controversy Tuesday night.

People both for and against the proposed “no sit, no lie” ordinance made their voices heard and led the Rules and Public Policy Committee to vote against passing the legislation.

The ordinance would ban sitting or lying on streets or steps within one square mile of Indianapolis’ Monument Circle.

Supporters believed it would force people experiencing homelessness into city shelters, but those opposed thought it was too vague and would lead to discrimination.

“If they’re homeless and in need of services, we have shelters where people can go if they’re in need of assistance,” said Councilor Michael J. McQuillen (R).

“We can’t fix it by covering it up,” said Jane Henegar, Executive Director of the ACLU of Indiana. “We can’t fix it by making it go away. We can’t fix it because it makes it uncomfortable. We have to grapple with solutions.”

The ordinance will now go to the full council with a “do not pass” recommendation.