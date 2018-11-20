× For 2nd time in a week, Facebook users report major problems

It’s been another rough one for Facebook.

Users around the world reported problems with the social networking website as well as Instagram. The problems spawned the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown on social media.

A map from website status tracker downdetector.com showed problems concentrated on the East Coast and in Europe. Other places across the world were reporting glitches as well.

Problems ranged from access to the site, issues with using Messenger, slow page loading and the inability to post. FOX59 received error messages when trying to post content to our page this morning.

The page for Facebook developers acknowledged issues with the site and said the problems were being looked at:

We are currently experiencing issues that may cause some API requests to take longer or fail unexpectedly. We are investigating the issue and working on a resolution.

This is the second significant Facebook outage in a week. On Nov. 12, users across the U.S. reported problems with Facebook and received a message saying the site was down.