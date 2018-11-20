Healthy Thanksgiving Appetizer

Raw food rocks! Just ask Chef Wendell Fowler. You don't have to give up the mashed potatoes or turkey. He suggests adding some colorful, vitamin-packed food to your Thanksgiving day plate. Whip up his recipe for Winter Rolls with Sweet Chill Sauce for a delicious, healthy appetizer.

Winter Rolls Ingredients:

rice paper, kale, red cabbage, carrot, sprouts, avocado, mint, pomegranate seeds

Sauce ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise, 1 T raw honey, 3 T sriracha, hot pepper flakes

Instruction:

  1. Prepare all the fillings so that they are in small slices / strips that are suitable for the rolls.
  2. Dip a sheet of rice paper in warm water for a few seconds.
  3. Place the rice paper down on a flat surface and then fill with your fruit and veggies. Don’t put too much in else it will spill out when rolling.
  4. Then roll up like a burrito – roll over the filling, wrap in the sides and continue to roll to the end.
  5. Slice the roll in half and place on serving dish that has been coated with cooking oil.
  6. Put all of the sweet chili sauce ingredients into a bowl and blend until smooth.