Healthy Thanksgiving Appetizer

Raw food rocks! Just ask Chef Wendell Fowler. You don't have to give up the mashed potatoes or turkey. He suggests adding some colorful, vitamin-packed food to your Thanksgiving day plate. Whip up his recipe for Winter Rolls with Sweet Chill Sauce for a delicious, healthy appetizer.

Winter Rolls Ingredients:

rice paper, kale, red cabbage, carrot, sprouts, avocado, mint, pomegranate seeds

Sauce ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise, 1 T raw honey, 3 T sriracha, hot pepper flakes

Instruction: