Healthy Thanksgiving Appetizer

Raw food rocks! Just ask Chef Wendell Fowler. You don't have to give up the mashed potatoes or turkey. He suggests adding some colorful, vitamin-packed food to your Thanksgiving day plate. Whip up his recipe for Winter Rolls with Sweet Chill Sauce for a delicious, healthy appetizer.
Winter Rolls Ingredients:
rice paper, kale, red cabbage, carrot, sprouts, avocado, mint, pomegranate seeds
Sauce ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise, 1 T raw honey, 3 T sriracha, hot pepper flakes
Instruction:
- Prepare all the fillings so that they are in small slices / strips that are suitable for the rolls.
- Dip a sheet of rice paper in warm water for a few seconds.
- Place the rice paper down on a flat surface and then fill with your fruit and veggies. Don’t put too much in else it will spill out when rolling.
- Then roll up like a burrito – roll over the filling, wrap in the sides and continue to roll to the end.
- Slice the roll in half and place on serving dish that has been coated with cooking oil.
- Put all of the sweet chili sauce ingredients into a bowl and blend until smooth.