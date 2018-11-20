× IMPD releases timeline of events leading to homeowner’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police released more information about a deadly shootout involving officers this week.

Officers were dispatched Monday to the 6200 block of Monteo Drive near Edgewood and Harding on the south side. IMPD said officers were responding to an incomplete 911 call made from the home at 12:53 a.m.

When they arrived at the location, police said someone opened fire; officers returned fire and killed the man, identified as 65-year-old Daniel Cedars. Cedars formerly worked in security for Washington Township Schools for several years and was a retired police officer.

IMPD said there was a gap in the response to the 911 call and officers’ arrival because officers had been diverted to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of West 10th Street in order to help locate a suspect. Once the scene was stabilized, IMPD said officers continued to the scene of the 911 hang-up call.

IMPD’s timeline of events said officers arrived at the address at 1:32 a.m. and called in a police action shooting minutes later at 1:36 a.m. A minute after that, officers requested EMS.

At 1:39 a.m., five or six gunshots were heard. At the same time, a woman inside the home called 911 saying her husband had been shot. She told dispatchers she didn’t see any police. Dispatchers attempted to call the woman back, but the calls went to voicemail, IMPD said.

A separate 911 call came in at 1:40 a.m., where someone heard shots coming from across the street and saw officers crouched behind their vehicles.

Officers said an elderly man was shooting at them. At 1:44 a.m., SWAT was called, but the SWAT team was later disregarded. Police marked the scene safe for medics at 1:46 a.m. IMPD said Cedars was pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m.

More investigators were called to the scene and remained there to gather evidence and information until 9:13 a.m.

Here’s the complete timeline from IMPD: