× Motorist killed in crash caused by backup from earlier I-465 multi-vehicle accident

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in what Indiana State Police say was a secondary crash in the traffic backup from an earlier accident on I-465 on the city’s west side.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-465, south of Crawfordsville Rd. Investigators say a semi-trailer truck was stopped in traffic when a passenger car struck the rear end of the trailer at a high rate of speed. The traffic back-up was caused by a lane closure from an earlier multi-vehicle crash near Rockville Road around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased on the scene. The semi driver was not injured.