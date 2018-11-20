Unique costumes bring Disney on Ice to life

MIAMI, Fla. -- From a giant skeleton and a magical lamp to costumes made to look like fire, all of the finishing touches are coming together to bring a family-friendly show to life. Sherman continued his behind-the-scenes look at Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party with a visit to the costume and prop departments before the show comes to Indianapolis.
