Andrew Luck named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The best stretch of Andrew Luck’s career has garnered notice from the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise quarterback has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his dominant performance in Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Tennessee Titans.

In leading the Colts to their fourth straight win, Luck completed 23-of-29 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. That’s a 143.8 passer rating.

Luck joined John Elway as the only quarterback to have a 10-0 record against a single team and extended his streak of games with at least one touchdown pass to 33–a club record and the league’s longest active streak. He also joined Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only QBs to throw at least three touchdowns in seven straight games in the same season.

After the game, Frank Reich was impressed.

“Andrew again was clutch,” he said.

Yes, again.

During the four-game winning streak, Luck has been at his absolute best. He’s completed 83-of-112 passes for 977 yards with 13 touchdowns and just one interception for a 135.2 passer rating.

It’s the latest phase in Luck’s comeback from shoulder surgery and missing the 2017 season.

“I was not in a good spot a year ago today. I remember that,” he said. “I am in a good spot now.”

This marks the fifth time Luck has won the AFC weekly award.

