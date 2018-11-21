Buffalo Pretzel Dressing is unique twist on classic Thanksgiving side dish
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen
Buffalo Pretzel Thanksgiving Dressing
Ingredients
- 10 cups soft pretzel rolls (about one 14.5 ounce bag of rolls)
- 1 cup onion, diced (about 1 small onion)
- 1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 10 tablespoons Challenge butter, divided
- 1 1/4 cups buffalo sauce
- 2 1/2 cups chicken broth or veggie broth
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
- 6 slices bacon, crumbled
- 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
- 2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 4 green onions, chopped
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes.
- Place cubes on baking sheet and stick it in the oven for about 8 minutes or until they’re golden brown on the edges.
- Remove from oven and place in large bowl.
- Melt 2 Tablespoons of butter on medium heat in a skillet and add onion, celery, and garlic.
- Sauté until onions and celery are tender, or about 8 minutes.
- Add parsley and sauté an additional minute.
- Remove from heat and pour over pretzel bread. Melt the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter in the microwave in a medium-sized bowl. Let cool for about 5 minutes before adding buffalo sauce, chicken broth, eggs and seasoned salt. (It’s important to let butter cool so the heat doesn’t scramble the eggs on contact.
- Whisk to combine before pouring the mixture over the bread cubes. Gently stir until the bread is coated.
- Transfer mixture to 9×13 baking dish and bake about 45 minutes or until it is just golden on top.
- Remove dressing from the oven and top with crumbled bacon, blue cheese, parsley and green onions before serving.