Buffalo Pretzel Dressing is unique twist on classic Thanksgiving side dish

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee’s Kitchen

Buffalo Pretzel Thanksgiving Dressing
Ingredients

  • 10 cups soft pretzel rolls (about one 14.5 ounce bag of rolls)
  • 1 cup onion, diced (about 1 small onion)
  • 1 cup celery, diced (about 3 stalks)
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 10 tablespoons Challenge butter, divided
  • 1 1/4 cups buffalo sauce
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken broth or veggie broth
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt
  • 6 slices bacon, crumbled
  • 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
  • 2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 4 green onions, chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Cut the bread into 1-inch cubes.
  3. Place cubes on baking sheet and stick it in the oven for about 8 minutes or until they’re golden brown on the edges.
  4. Remove from oven and place in large bowl.
  5. Melt 2 Tablespoons of butter on medium heat in a skillet and add onion, celery, and garlic.
  6. Sauté until onions and celery are tender, or about 8 minutes.
  7. Add parsley and sauté an additional minute.
  8. Remove from heat and pour over pretzel bread. Melt the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter in the microwave in a medium-sized bowl. Let cool for about 5 minutes before adding buffalo sauce, chicken broth, eggs and seasoned salt. (It’s important to let butter cool so the heat doesn’t scramble the eggs on contact.
  9. Whisk to combine before pouring the mixture over the bread cubes. Gently stir until the bread is coated.
  10. Transfer mixture to 9×13 baking dish and bake about 45 minutes or until it is just golden on top.
  11. Remove dressing from the oven and top with crumbled bacon, blue cheese, parsley and green onions before serving.