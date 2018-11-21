Community Hero honors Kokomo horse ranch dedicated to helping at-risk youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – There's nothing like the grace, beauty and the power of a horse. Combine that with young people who are in desperate need of some tender loving care and the result is the miraculous hope being offered at the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch in Kokomo.

Susan Zody leads a team of volunteers that works with young people who have been neglected, abused and traumatized. Many of these young people are on probation when they come to Narrow Gate. During weekly programming, volunteers use horse therapy to teach respect, trust, hope, how to love and how to be loved. The transformation in the hearts of these young people is undeniable and the hope they receive changes the trajectory of their lives. To see it in motion is powerful.

FOX59 and Community Health Network are thrilled to honor Zody and the team at Narrow Gate Ranch as the November Community Hero of the Month!

Zody and her team are in a race to raise $900,000 by May 2019, so they can purchase the ranch and continue their work with young people who are in desperate need. If they can't purchase the ranch, they are in danger of shutting down. Here are the links with more information on how to donate: