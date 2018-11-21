× Great travel weather for most over Thanksgiving

This travel Wednesday is shaping up to be a fantastic one, at least weather-wise, across Central Indiana. Okay, maybe it could be a little warmer. Otherwise, we’re dealing with cool and quiet conditions. The brilliant sunshine will leave us throughout the afternoon as clouds move in and temperatures will top out in the mid 40’s.

This is actually the first day of the season where average high temperatures drop below 50°. We’ll stay even cooler than that, with our highs today making it feel more like the very end of November.

More importantly, it’s going to stay dry today. In fact, for the most part, it’s looking pretty great from coast to coast. If you’re hitting the road, the biggest travel concerns are areas of snow along the northeast coast and rain/snow along parts of the west coast. Otherwise, it’s looking pretty dry across the country for most of us.

By late this evening and early tomorrow morning, more rain and snow chances will move east from the west coast, bringing snow chances as far east as Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are in place in along the Sierra Mountains in California, where they could see over a foot of snow by Thursday evening. Winter Weather Advisories will also be in place on Thanksgiving through parts of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado.

Back home in Indiana, it will be quiet, dry and the sun will even show itself, mixed in with clouds during the afternoon. The day starts off on the chilly side. Prepare to scrape frost off the windshield once again. However, the afternoon will rise to nearly average temperatures for this time of year.

If you’re traveling nearby on Thursday evening through Friday early afternoon, you’re good for dry weather. However, by Friday evening, rain chances will be on the rise and we’ll setup an active weather pattern for the next several days.

Temperatures will rise into the weekend but rain chances will be around too. Neither day of the weekend looks to be a washout, so there will be plenty of dry time to head out if you need to. Temperatures quickly drop into early next week and bring back the chance for rain mixed with snow. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels!