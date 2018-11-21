× Indianapolis man sentenced to 62 years for murder of 74-year-old Brownsburg woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 62 years in prison after taking a plea deal in relation to the murder of a 74-year-old Brownsburg woman.

Police believe Arion Cruthird and Kiesha Summerhill entered Alice Wright’s Brownsburg residence, located in the 800 block of Stonehenge Way, on Jan. 5.

The victims’ adult daughter found her mother dead on Jan. 7. Her father, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and dementia, was on the floor of the home.

An informant told police that Summerhill and Cruthird used a BB gun to threaten the couple in order to get money that they kept in a freezer. Alice Wright activated a Life Alert-type system, leading to an assault from Cruthird.

He then stabbed Alice Wright in the back of the neck. Because Wright might recognize Summerhill, Summerhill allegedly told Cruthird that he needed to kill her so she couldn’t identify them. They didn’t think her husband would be able to identify them.

The couple told the informant that they took $1,500 in cash and two guns from the home.

An autopsy showed that Alice had been dead for about 24 hours before her daughter found her. She had more than a dozen stab wounds to the back of her head, neck, back and forehead along with multiple cutting wounds on her body.

As part of the plea deal, charges of robbery and battery were dropped against Cruthird.

According to court records, Summerhill took a plea deal on Nov. 8 to have four charges dismissed, including murder. She will be sentenced on the felony charge of burglary with serious bodily injury on Dec. 7.