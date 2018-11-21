Muncie man pushed girlfriend out of attic window to safety before dying in fire

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was killed in a Muncie house fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. in the 700 block of West Fifth Street.

Fire officials tell us a couple was sleeping in the attic at the time of the fire. The man pushed his girlfriend out of a window, which ultimately saved her life. However, he did not make it out alive.

His identity has not yet been released, but we’re told he’s in his 20s.

There were at least 9 other people in the house at the time of the fire, including 3 children.

Officials say they’re still in the very early stages of the investigation. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.