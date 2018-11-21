× Police: Driver in Indiana wrong-way crash that killed 4 was drunk

GARY, Ind. — A Chicago-area woman was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit when she slammed her SUV head-on into another vehicle in northwest Indiana, causing the deaths of a couple, their son and herself.

Indiana State Police said Wednesday that 25-year-old Tiara Davis’ blood-alcohol content was .22 percent on Sept. 1 when she struck a Jeep and killed 45-year-old Octavio Chavez-Renovato of Chicago, his 34-year-old wife, Eva Gonzales, and their son, 14-year-old Luis.

Indiana’s legal limit is 0.08 percent. Davis also tested positive for Cannabinoids and THC.

Police say Davis, of Calumet City, was driving west on the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 in Gary with no headlights on.

Three girls in the Jeep were injured and airlifted to hospitals about 30 miles away in Chicago.