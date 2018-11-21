test
-
New Season of Maury
-
Hired or fired? FOX59 crew put to the test with new professions
-
‘Presidential Alert’: FEMA to test emergency alert system next week
-
Parents turn to drug testing to keep kids safe
-
Indiana BMV sued over English-only Driver’s Manual
-
-
$2M worth of ‘fentanyl’ seized in bust turns out to be sugar, lab finds
-
Seattle police recruit officers in Indianapolis
-
Chipotle’s latest idea to woo customers back – bacon
-
Sheriff: Parents sickened after eating meth-laced Halloween candy
-
It took 1 million Lego bricks, 13,000 hours to make functional Bugatti
-
-
Newborn baby forced to stay at hospital after poppy seed bagel leads to failed drug test
-
Heart medicine for high blood pressure recalled over concerns it may cause cancer
-
7 children dead, 11 ill in virus outbreak at New Jersey facility