× Warming trend begins today; staying dry through Thanksgiving

We are starting off this Wednesday morning with a mostly clear sky and areas of frost. A heavy coat will be needed today! Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s and the southwesterly breeze will create wind chills in the teens.

Today will be a big travel day for the holiday weekend and the weather is going to be quiet across the state. The mostly clear skies will become partly sunny this afternoon because of a “dry” cold front. The boundary will result in a wind shift and it will bring more clouds to the area. High temperatures will reach lower 40s; meaning today will likely be the 15th consecutive day below average.

The Indy Fuel has a game tonight against the Toledo Walleye! The Indianapolis area will stay dry and mostly cloudy. The game begins at 7:05 p.m. and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s.

The weather looks dry for Thanksgiving and more seasonal! A mostly cloudy sky in the morning will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s across central Indiana.

Milder weather arrives on Black Friday with our next system approaching the state. Rain showers will arrive late Friday evening and become more widespread overnight. The heaviest of the rain will fall early Saturday, then begin to taper off in the afternoon.

Another wave of rainfall arrives on Sunday as highs jump into upper 50s. The unseasonably warm air will not stay for long! A strong cold front will result in falling temperatures on Monday with a rain/snow mix that morning.