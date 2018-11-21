Zionsville girls sell all their Halloween candy to help IndyHumane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, ind. -- Have you ever heard of kids choosing to give up their Halloween candy? It sounds unbelievable, but two Zionsville girls made the sacrifice for a good cause.

11-year-olds Annika Bauman and Sadie Makinson presented the Indianapolis Humane Society with a roughly $100 check after the duo came up with an initiative they call "Kandy for Kittens".

“They looked at me like I was crazy,” Bauman said of her classmates hearing their plans, "I told them, I was like, I may not be eating as much candy, and they were like, really?”

The pair went out trick-or-treating like all the other kids, but they sold their hauls for donation money.

“We heard about this shelter that was full, and we just talked about it at school, and we thought it was sad," Bauman said.

“It’s huge! I told them, I can’t imagine giving up my candy, so they are better people than I am," said IndyHumane Vet Tech Rianne Reyes, “$100 goes a really long way.”

Vaccinations and microchipping costs about $10 per animal, while spaying and neutering is $60.

“Currently we have about 250 animals in the shelter, and we do have a lot of kittens right now,” Reyes said.

IndyHumane is extremely grateful for their donation. It is making an impact on the animals, but also on Bauman. She is thinking about being an engineer when she is older, but her exposure to animals at the shelter is pushing her toward being a veterinarian.