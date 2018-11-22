Circle of Lights kicks off

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The 56th annual Circle of Lights at Monument Circle kicked off Friday night. The display features more than 4,700 lights and is more than 240 feet tall. The monument will remain lit until Jan. 12.
