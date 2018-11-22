× Cold Turkey: third straight year Thanksgiving fails to reach 50°

THANKSGIVING IN CENTRAL INDIANA

Happy thanksgiving!

It was a chilly start this morning across central Indiana. Low temperatures were nowhere near the coldest on record for a Thanksgiving, which is 1° set in 1930.

November 2018 has been running awfully cold; it ranks 10th coldest to date and today is the 16th straight day below normal. For the third straight year Thanksgiving in Indianapolis failed to reach 50 degrees.

Just three years ago we topped out at 62 degrees (7th warmest on record) and the warmest was 69 degrees in set 1896 and 1973.

It has rained plenty on Thanksgiving, over 50% since 1972. with 2010’s 1.45″ the most for the holiday.

COLD TURKEY

While 1° was the morning low in 1930, the coldest high temperature was 14° also in 1930. Accumulating snowfall has been rare on Thanksgiving with only measured snow on 12 occasions in the 147 years of record keeping. Snowfall of 2.4″ was recorded on Thanksgiving 1902.