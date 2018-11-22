Feeling nostalgic? This is Indiana’s favorite ’90s toy

Nostalgia is a powerful thing—which is why some people will pay through the nose on eBay to recapture a childhood memory.
If you grew up in the ‘90s, you have all kinds of memories about toys ranging from American Girl to LEGO, Littlest Pet Shop, Koosh balls, Power Rangers and the N64.
The folks at All Home Connections tracked every state’s favorite toy by compiling a list of the 50 most popular toys and games from the 1990s and then looking at trends on Google Shopping. Using that information, analysts looked on eBay to see how much the toys were selling for online.
Some of the results were surprising. Floam, a compound made of microbeads that came in different colors, sometimes sells for up to $120!
Analysts then tracked the top ‘90s toys by state. Hoosiers, according to the analysis, are still fond of Power Wheels, those battery-powered toy cars sized just for kids.
Here’s a look at some of the findings:
- American Girl Dolls are the most popular in 10 states
- Vermont still loves the N64, which sold more than 20 million units in the U.S. and some 32 million units worldwide
- North Dakota residents love Heelys—those shoes with wheels built into them
Below you’ll find a look at the most popular ’90s toys by state (find the original post here).American Girl Doll – Average eBay price: $90
- Connecticut
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Pennsylvania
- Utah
- Wisconsin
Power Wheels – Average eBay price: $200
- Georgia
- INDIANA
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
LEGO – Average eBay price: $25 (Up to $3,000+ depending on size of kit)
- California
- Montana
- New Mexico
Fashion Plates – Average eBay price: $22
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
Littlest Pet Shop – Average eBay price: $12
- Alaska
- Kentucky
Baby Alive – Average eBay price: $120
- Oklahoma
Barbie – Average eBay price: $20
- West Virginia
Betty Spaghetty – Average eBay price: $30
- Ohio
Buzz Lightyear – Average eBay price: $40
- Arkansas
Crossfire – Average eBay price: $50
- Florida
Don’t Wake Daddy – Average eBay price: $25
- Alabama
Easy-Bake Oven – Average eBay price: $60
- Wyoming
Elefun – Average eBay price: $25
- Missouri
Floam – Average eBay price: $20 ($120 unopened 1994 purple Floam)
- Hawaii
Gameboy Advance – Average eBay price: $30
- New Hampshire
Gator Golf – Average eBay price: $30
- Texas
Heelys – Average eBay price: $30
- North Dakota
Koosh ball – Average eBay price: $6
- Oregon
Lite Brite – Average eBay price: $20
- Idaho
Mr. Bucket – Average eBay price: $20
- Nebraska
Mr. Sketch – Average eBay price: $7
- Colorado
My Size Barbie – Average eBay price: $70
- New York
Nerf Gun – Average eBay price: $40
- Arizona
Nintendo 64 – Average eBay price: $50
- Vermont
Perfection – Average eBay price: $10
- Michigan
Pogs – Average eBay price: $2 – $40
- Nevada
Polly Pockets – Average eBay price: $20
- Washington
Power Rangers – Average eBay price: $7
- Maine
Skip It – Average eBay price: $30
- Iowa
Socker Boppers – Average eBay price: $20
- Virginia
Super Soaker – Average eBay price: $50
- District of Columbia
Tamagotchi – Average eBay price: $40
- Delaware
Tech Deck – Average eBay price: $15
- Rhode Island
Trolls – Average eBay price: $15
- South Dakota