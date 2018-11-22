Feeling nostalgic? This is Indiana’s favorite ’90s toy

Nostalgia is a powerful thing—which is why some people will pay through the nose on eBay to recapture a childhood memory.

If you grew up in the ‘90s, you have all kinds of memories about toys ranging from American Girl to LEGO, Littlest Pet Shop, Koosh balls, Power Rangers and the N64.

The folks at All Home Connections tracked every state’s favorite toy by compiling a list of the 50 most popular toys and games from the 1990s and then looking at trends on Google Shopping. Using that information, analysts looked on eBay to see how much the toys were selling for online.

Some of the results were surprising. Floam, a compound made of microbeads that came in different colors, sometimes sells for up to $120!

Analysts then tracked the top ‘90s toys by state. Hoosiers, according to the analysis, are still fond of Power Wheels, those battery-powered toy cars sized just for kids.

Here’s a look at some of the findings:

American Girl Dolls are the most popular in 10 states

Vermont still loves the N64, which sold more than 20 million units in the U.S. and some 32 million units worldwide

North Dakota residents love Heelys—those shoes with wheels built into them

Below you’ll find a look at the most popular ’90s toys by state (find the original post here). American Girl Doll – Average eBay price: $90

Connecticut

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Pennsylvania

Utah

Wisconsin

Power Wheels – Average eBay price: $200

Georgia

INDIANA

Louisiana

South Carolina

Tennessee

LEGO – Average eBay price: $25 (Up to $3,000+ depending on size of kit)

California

Montana

New Mexico

Fashion Plates – Average eBay price: $22

New Jersey

North Carolina

Littlest Pet Shop – Average eBay price: $12

Alaska

Kentucky

Baby Alive – Average eBay price: $120

Oklahoma

Barbie – Average eBay price: $20

West Virginia

Betty Spaghetty – Average eBay price: $30

Ohio

Buzz Lightyear – Average eBay price: $40

Arkansas

Crossfire – Average eBay price: $50

Florida

Don’t Wake Daddy – Average eBay price: $25

Alabama

Easy-Bake Oven – Average eBay price: $60

Wyoming

Elefun – Average eBay price: $25

Missouri

Floam – Average eBay price: $20 ($120 unopened 1994 purple Floam)

Hawaii

Gameboy Advance – Average eBay price: $30

New Hampshire

Gator Golf – Average eBay price: $30

Texas

Heelys – Average eBay price: $30

North Dakota

Koosh ball – Average eBay price: $6

Oregon

Lite Brite – Average eBay price: $20

Idaho

Mr. Bucket – Average eBay price: $20

Nebraska

Mr. Sketch – Average eBay price: $7

Colorado

My Size Barbie – Average eBay price: $70

New York

Nerf Gun – Average eBay price: $40

Arizona

Nintendo 64 – Average eBay price: $50

Vermont

Perfection – Average eBay price: $10

Michigan

Pogs – Average eBay price: $2 – $40

Nevada

Polly Pockets – Average eBay price: $20

Washington

Power Rangers – Average eBay price: $7

Maine

Skip It – Average eBay price: $30

Iowa

Socker Boppers – Average eBay price: $20

Virginia

Super Soaker – Average eBay price: $50

District of Columbia

Tamagotchi – Average eBay price: $40

Delaware

Tech Deck – Average eBay price: $15

Rhode Island

Trolls – Average eBay price: $15