Fishers police officer spends Thanksgiving in hospital bed, grateful to be alive

INDIANAPOLIS, In. – A hometown hero is spending his Thanksgiving in a hospital bed. Fishers police officer Bihn Dennis is still recovering after a serious motorcycle accident in October.

He and his wife were riding down to Nashville when they crashed. It’s a trip they take every other weekend but this one sent them to the emergency room.

Officer Dennis does not remember anything about that day or anything two weeks later because he suffered a traumatic brain injury. Doctors rushed him into surgery to remove a part of his skull to reduce the swelling and bleeding. They also tried to save his right leg during a nearly 8 hour surgery.

“It was merely by the grace of God I am here,” said officer Dennis.

He was finally able to get out of his hospital bed after six weeks. His wife, Mary, suffered serious road rash and she has been by his side every day. He was transferred to the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana on Wednesday.

Mary realizes her Thanksgiving could have been much different this year. She’s been with her husband for 27 years.

“I could be spending this by myself,” she said. “No matter how his rehab turns out, to what extent that is, I am just thankful to have him with me.”

They are not taking any of these moments for granted. The family is grateful for the relentless support from first responders. The Franklin Police Department’s chief even stopped by on his holiday.

“It is not about what we have, what we can show, what we do, it is about the love we give and the love we receive,” said officer Dennis.

It’s not the Thanksgiving they planned but they still get to celebrate it together. They expect he will be back home in a couple of weeks.

“Look them in the eye and be grateful for that moment you have with them because tomorrow is not promised to us,” said officer Dennis.

Doctors are telling them it is unlikely he will be able to walk but officer Dennis said he is determined to get back to work.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the nine year veteran with medical and other expenses.