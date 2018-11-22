× Police arrest woman after shooting husband in domestic dispute

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg police arrested a woman accused of shooting her husband during a dispute.

Thelma Hall-Croft, 74, was taken into custody after police said she shot her husband when an argument escalated over two days.

Police say Hall-Croft shot her husband in the neck at their home on Sugar Bush Lane North. He was taken to an area hospital and is recovering after surgery.

Hall-Croft has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a felony.