3 dead, 2 wounded in Thanksgiving shooting in Ft. Wayne

FT. WAYNE, Ind. -Five people were shot Thanksgiving night in Ft. Wayne. Three people were killed, and two hospitalized in critical condition.

Two men and a woman died in the gunfire, and two other males were wounded. It happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Downington Dr., across the street from Towles Intermediate School about half-a-mile from Bishop Luers High School in Ft. Wayne.

Four of the victims were found inside the home, with the fifth person lying outside the residence, according to Ft. Wayne police. Police aren’t releasing the names of the victims yet. Detectives say they are still investigating and also interviewed some witnesses in the neighborhood.