LIZTON, Ind.– One person died in a head-on crash Friday in Lizton, according to police.

The crash occurred a little bit before 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 39, north of West County Road 625 North.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s office confirmed one person died in the crash and another was transported to the hospital via helicopter in unknown condition.

This story is developing.

1 person dead, another airlifted after a head-on collision in Lizton. Police on scene investigating. Crash happened just before 3 pm on North SR39. pic.twitter.com/2SQrmSMzGe — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) November 23, 2018