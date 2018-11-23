HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Humane Society offered discounted pet adoptions today as part of its "Fill Your Heart, Not Your Cart" event. If you couldn't make it today, there are still plenty of pets available to adopt as well as upcoming events.
Hamilton County Humane Society hosts alternative to Black Friday
-
Carmel VFW Fall Festival to help Hamilton Co. Humane Society supply vets with animals
-
Indiana’s largest pet friendly music festival returns
-
19 animals seized from Westfield mobile home
-
Ironworks to host dog-friendly party benefiting Humane Society for Hamilton County
-
California communities working to save hundreds of wayward pets in wake of massive wildfire
-
-
Hamilton County gets money to start quick response teams to fight opioid use
-
Indiana Ballet teams up with Indy Humane Society
-
Indianapolis Animal Care Services wants ‘spay and neuter’ law in county
-
GOP drops NRA president from rally in Noblesville
-
Hamilton County crews working to keep roads safe
-
-
Silver Alert canceled for Hamilton County man
-
Save on costumes and gifts as the holidays approach
-
Construction worker killed in US 31 crash in Hamilton County